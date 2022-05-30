Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $71,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $23.68 on Monday, hitting $693.68. 29,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $713.59 and a 200 day moving average of $739.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $2,419,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

