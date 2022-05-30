ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

NYSE:ESE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.01. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

