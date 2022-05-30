EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

