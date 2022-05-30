ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

