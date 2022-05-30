ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425,655 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.