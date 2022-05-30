ETF Managers Group LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.