ETF Managers Group LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $112.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.57. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.