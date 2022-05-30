ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $396.91 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

