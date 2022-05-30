ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

