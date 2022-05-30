ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

GWW stock opened at $490.39 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.04 and a 200-day moving average of $494.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

