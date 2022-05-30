ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $107.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.