ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.50.

NYSE PAYC opened at $294.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its 200 day moving average is $350.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

