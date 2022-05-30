ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

