ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.13 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

