Eurocoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (EUC)

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Eurocoin has traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar. Eurocoin has a total market cap of $7,519.15 and approximately $18.00 worth of Eurocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eurocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eurocoin alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin Coin Profile

Eurocoin (EUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Eurocoin’s total supply is 12,416,554 coins. Eurocoin’s official Twitter account is @eurocoin2015 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eurocoin is eurocoin-euc.com . The Reddit community for Eurocoin is https://reddit.com/r/EuroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eurocoin is a region-specific cryptocurrency that uses the same hashing algorithm as Bitcoin, SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Eurocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eurocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eurocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eurocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eurocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eurocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.