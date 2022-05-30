Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,077 shares of company stock worth $1,923,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

