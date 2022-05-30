Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,920,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,106,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,473,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

