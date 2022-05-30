Family Management Corp Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.74.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $692.80. 19,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.22 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.49. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

