Family Management Corp Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Family Management Corp lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 519,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

INVH traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 171,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

