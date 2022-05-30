Family Management Corp Invests $1.22 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. 3,101,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,645,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

