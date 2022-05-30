Family Management Corp Invests $788,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Family Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 990,742 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,246,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,121. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

