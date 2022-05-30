Family Management Corp Purchases 2,193 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Family Management Corp lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

