Family Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.20. 2,409,687 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

