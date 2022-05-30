Family Management Corp Sells 4,225 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. 16,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

