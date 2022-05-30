Family Management Corp Takes $645,000 Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

TCN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 20,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

