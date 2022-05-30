Family Management Corp Takes $645,000 Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.