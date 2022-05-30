Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FATH. Bank of America began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

