Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00582858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00441888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

