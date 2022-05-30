FintruX Network Hits Market Capitalization of $586,038.02 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $586,038.02 and approximately $396.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,734.67 or 0.99929595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

