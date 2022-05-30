First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares $3.20 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $828.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.68. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $274.00.
About First National Bank Alaska
