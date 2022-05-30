FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.39.

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $59,023 over the last three months. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

