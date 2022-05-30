Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. 189,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

