Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

