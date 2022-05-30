Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.