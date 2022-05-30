Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 133 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

