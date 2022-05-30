Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 840 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $360.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

