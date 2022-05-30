Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.