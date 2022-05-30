Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $496,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,258,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $335.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.38. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

