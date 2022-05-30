Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

NTRS stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

