Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

