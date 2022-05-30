Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Water Works stock opened at $151.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
