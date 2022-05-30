Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

