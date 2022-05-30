Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

