FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will report $28.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $29.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.85 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $128.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $54,883.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $314,941. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 99.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

