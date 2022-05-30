Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DROP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,974. Fuse Science has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

