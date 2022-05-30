Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.4% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.31% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

