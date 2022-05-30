Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.58. Approximately 168,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 837,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
