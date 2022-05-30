Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.58. 168,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 837,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$909.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95.

In other news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$431,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399.

About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

