Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 31st. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ GEEXU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 75.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth $55,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.