Gates Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,939 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises 2.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Armstrong World Industries worth $103,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,051,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,103,000 after buying an additional 72,455 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

AWI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.89. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,138. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

