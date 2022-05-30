Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $155.90 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821,490 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 4.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of VICI Properties worth $155,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 562,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,268. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

